A Business Class Passenger Was Served a Single Banana for Her Vegan Breakfast

Apparently, being a business class passenger on a plane can still be a roll of the dice, even with the hefty price tag.

You could be gently escorted to your seat, offered a complimentary glass of delicious champagne before takeoff, and be (gently!) asked a million times if you're finding everything up to your standards and comforts. You could be offered plush pillows and tucked in under cloud-like blankets, and you could experience a Michelin-star restaurant 40,000 feet above the ground.

Or you could be given a single banana for breakfast, instead. That's what happened to one passenger flying from Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (CGK) to Tokyo's Narita Airport, Channel News Asia reports.

The passenger, a Japan Airlines business class traveler, recently shared her surreal experience in a post on FlyerTalk, and her story went viral.

"Before take-off today, my flight attendant confirmed that I ordered VGML (Vegetarian Vegan Meal) and that my breakfast was a banana, by which I mistakenly assumed she meant that breakfast included a banana," she explained. Little did she know that the banana was, in fact, the whole breakfast experience. Take a look for yourself here: