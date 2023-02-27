A Business Class Passenger Was Served a Single Banana for Her Vegan Breakfast

The passenger was on a flight to Japan.

By Serena Tara

Published on 2/27/2023 at 3:42 PM

Alexander Spatari/Moment/Getty Images

Apparently, being a business class passenger on a plane can still be a roll of the dice, even with the hefty price tag.

You could be gently escorted to your seat, offered a complimentary glass of delicious champagne before takeoff, and be (gently!) asked a million times if you're finding everything up to your standards and comforts. You could be offered plush pillows and tucked in under cloud-like blankets, and you could experience a Michelin-star restaurant 40,000 feet above the ground.

Or you could be given a single banana for breakfast, instead. That's what happened to one passenger flying from Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (CGK) to Tokyo's Narita Airport, Channel News Asia reports.

The passenger, a Japan Airlines business class traveler, recently shared her surreal experience in a post on FlyerTalk, and her story went viral.

"Before take-off today, my flight attendant confirmed that I ordered VGML (Vegetarian Vegan Meal) and that my breakfast was a banana, by which I mistakenly assumed she meant that breakfast included a banana," she explained. Little did she know that the banana was, in fact, the whole breakfast experience. Take a look for yourself here:

While it came as almost a shock, the passenger decided to look at the bright side of it all. "It was a really good banana," she wrote. "One of the best I've had recently." They did note, however, that it would've been more appropriate as a snack.

The cherry on top, though, was the service. Together with the banana, the passenger was given cutlery and chopsticks, which they found "cute."

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Serena Tara is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.