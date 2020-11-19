This Company Will Pay You $1,000 to Shop at Small Businesses for the Holidays

It's been a rough year for business owners, so the small business advocates at Business.org decided to incentivize shopping "small" this holiday season. The company will pay one person $1,000 to forgo corporate holiday shopping and support at least three smaller shops instead.

To be considered, you'll need to fill out an application before 7 pm ET on November 30. The process is pretty simple—just enter in your contact information, check a couple boxes, and respond to the following prompt: In 100 words or less, tell us why supporting small businesses is important to you.

The chosen candidate will be asked to visit at least three small businesses, in-person or online, as they go about their holiday shopping. They'll receive a $1,000 stipend for completing the task and be asked to report back to Business.org with details about their experience.

"The goals of this initiative are to inspire more people to opt for shopping at local businesses and gather firsthand insight into the differences between corporate joints and smaller shops,” said Micah Pratt, manager of Business.org, in a statement.

Applications will be judged by Business.org employees and the person with the most compelling submission will be selected for the cash prize. The recipient will be alerted via email no later than December 3.