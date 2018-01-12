A Butcher's Giant Sausage Saved Him From Dying in a Walk-In Freezer

There are a lot of reasons to be thankful for sausages. They're both delicious and full of life-sustaining nutrition. And now, one man in England has yet another reason to heartily appreciate the existence of tubular meats, after he was able to bash his way out of his walk-in freezer -- and escape certain death -- using an enormous frozen blood sausage.
On December 15, 70 year-old Christopher McCabe, a butcher in Totnes, England, ran out to the walk-in freezer behind his shop to fetch some bones for a customer, and promptly got stuck inside it. It was a windy day, and evidently a strong gust blew the door shut right behind him. He didn't freak out immediately, since the freezer is equipped with an emergency safety button that opens the door from the inside. It was only after he realized the button had frozen solid beneath four inches of ice that he figured he was screwed. The freezer was set to keep the air temperature at -4 degrees Fahrenheit, which is cold enough to freeze a piece of meat -- or kill an underdressed human -- in about an hour.
In an interview with the BBC, he recounted how he frantically scanned the shelves for some sort of tool that'd help him bust out, and settled on a hefty 1.5-foot frozen log of black pudding (a type of blood sausage).
"It was the right shape. I used it like the police use battering rams to break door locks in. It was solid, pointed and I could get plenty of weight behind it," he said. "I'm lucky really. We sell about two or three each week and that was the last one in there."
Fortunately, McCabe escaped unscathed and promptly got back to work, according to The Independent. He also made sure he won't find himself trapped in there ever again by having a refrigerator specialist pay a visit to add a layer of silicone to the safety button that'll prevent it from freezing.
