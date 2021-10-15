Butterball Ground Turkey Is Being Recalled After Consumer Finds Chunks of Blue Plastic

Approximately 14,107 pounds of Butterball ground turkey products are being voluntarily recalled after a customer complaint. The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on October 13, 2021 that the turkey products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically blue plastic, that should not be ingested.

According to FSIS, consumers will want to keep an eye out for ground turkey products produced on September 28, 2021. The affected items were sold at Kroger and BJ's stores nationwide. Specifically, keep an eye out for these products set to recall:

2.5-lb. trays containing "farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey" with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging.

3-lb. tray containing "Kroger GROUND TURKEY" with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, and timestamps from 2314 through 2351 printed on the packaging.

The contaminated products subject to recall have establishment number "EST. P-7345" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The problem was discovered when FSIS received consumer complaints reporting pieces of blue plastic embedded in raw ground turkey. Luckily, there haven't been any reported injuries due to the consumption of these products.

Currently, FSIS is concerned that these products could be sitting in consumers' freezers and urge Butterball fans not to consume these specific products. Customers that need to report a contaminated product can visit https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.