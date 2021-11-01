Butterball's Turkey Talk-Line Will Save You from a Thanksgiving Kitchen Disaster

Thanksgiving shouldn't be a stressful time of year, but putting together the perfect spread for family and friends is a lot of pressure. Whether you're in charge of bringing one side or have been tasked with cooking the whole meal, Butterball has got your back. The company is launching a Turkey Talk-Line to answer all your turkey-day food queries.

Butterball's Turkey Talk-Line will be up and running for its 40th season on November 1. Both novice and professional cooks can call, text, tweet, or ask their Amazon Alexa for turkey tips and tricks, side suggestions, and more. Butterball's Turkey Talk-Line is run by experts who know a thing or two about cooking a bird and have spent the off-season perfecting viral recipes your guests are sure to be impressed by.

The company's experts are sharing their recipes and methods on TikTok, so you can get a glimpse into what it would take for you to whip up any one of these sides. Butterball conducted a survey that found that 83% of respondents found social media ideal for recipe inspiration, so it's running with it. The hope is that kitchen newbies and longtime cooks alike will come into Thanksgiving with the confidence to try something new.

"While home cooks are excited for the holiday, more than a third of novice Thanksgiving hosts reported lacking the confidence in their hosting abilities," Rebecca Welch, senior brand manager of seasonal business at Butterball, said. "Through the Butterball Taste Kitchen, our Talk-Line experts are able to engage with this new generation of hosts on social media and inspire them to try something fresh and exciting, while giving them the confidence they need to be successful. That way, they can spend less time worrying about cooking and more time enjoying the special moments of the holiday."

Butterball's experts have given their stamp of approval to four creative recipes making their rounds online. That's a big deal considering some of the questionable cooking videos circulating the web. The approved recipes include:

The Ultimate Leftover Waffle Sandwich: I t's a new take on leftovers the combines all the goodness of Thanksgiving dinner in a waffle sandwich. As a bonus, the waffle is made of stuffing.

t's a new take on leftovers the combines all the goodness of Thanksgiving dinner in a waffle sandwich. As a bonus, the waffle is made of stuffing. The Thanksgiving Roll-Up: Whether you're cooking for Friendsgiving or serving your family on Thanksgiving Day, this roll-up is a great appetizer option. It combines cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and seasoned turkey breast into one tasty air-fried flavor bomb.

Whether you're cooking for Friendsgiving or serving your family on Thanksgiving Day, this roll-up is a great appetizer option. It combines cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and seasoned turkey breast into one tasty air-fried flavor bomb. The Pickle-Brined Turkey: Serve up something unlike anything your guests have tasted before by brining your turkey in dill pickle brine. Not only will your bird be juicy and tender, but it'll also taste good.

Serve up something unlike anything your guests have tasted before by brining your turkey in dill pickle brine. Not only will your bird be juicy and tender, but it'll also taste good. The Spicy-Brined Turkey: If you prefer a little kick, you may want to consider this turkey brine, which uses chipotle chili powder and smoked paprika to bring the heat.



You can find those recipes and more at Butterball.com or by following Butterball on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. The Talk-Line opens November 1, so you can call in for more inspiration or just to ask your burning turkey dinner questions.