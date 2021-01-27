Butterfinger Teases Possible New Candy Bar-Flavored Peanut Butter

National Peanut Butter Day came and went as it does every other year, but one brand got itself a little buzz sure to echo long past National Rotisserie Chicken Day--and that isn’t until June so we’re talking about a long time here.

Ferrero, the company behind Butterfinger candy bars, posted a photo mock-up depicting a jar of “crispety crunchety” peanut butter on Instagram, along with the caption “Just kidding . . . Unless?” and a coyly asterisked “maybe sometime in the future.”