Squash Recalled Due to Potential Listeria Contamination, Including Some Sold at Publix

Another day, another recall. At least, that's how it has felt in January where we've seen recalls on ice cream, chocolates, Hot Pockets, and more, in addition to an expansion of a recall on dog and cat food.

Butternut squash recalls are impacting multiple companies not because someone thought squash cubes were cheese but because of the potential for Listeria contamination. There are currently recalls from Lancaster Foods, Pero Family Farms, and Publix for products that include butternut squash.

The recalled squash products from Lancaster Foods were distributed in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington, DC. That's relatively widespread, but Lancaster Foods says no illnesses connected to their products have been reported so far.

The Pero Family Farms products were distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maine, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Texas, and Virginia. Similar to the other recalls, the company says that no illnesses have been reported.

The Publix recall is on three Steam in Bag products, including Publix Steam In Bag Green Bean Butternut Squash, Publix Steam In Bag Season Butternut Medley, and Publix Steam In Bag Butternut Brussel Pecan.

Here's the list of products that include Lancaster's butternut squash. Get more details, UPC codes, and see photos on the recall page on the FDA website. Many of these products were sold in clear plastic packaging.

16-ounce Lancaster Foods Autumn Medley, expiration dates of 01/05/21, 01/07/21, and 01/09/21

12-ounce Lancaster Foods Butternut Squash Noodles, an expiration date of 01/05/21, 01/08/21, 01/10/21, 01/11/21, 01/12/21, 01/15/21, and 01/17/21

12-ounce Store Brand Butternut Squash Noodles, expiration dates of 01/08/21, 01/10/21, 01/12/21, 01/13/21, 01/14/21, 01/15/21, and 01/17/21

21-ounce Lancaster Foods Butternut Squash Planks, expiration dates of 01/02/21, 01/08/21, 01/12/21, 01/15/21, and 01/17/21

20-ounce Lancaster Foods Squash Noodle Medley, expiration dates of 01/05/21, 01/08/21, 01/13/21, 01/14/21, and 01/16/21

20-ounce Store Brand Squash Noodle Medley, expiration dates of 01/03/21, 01/08/21, 01/11/21, 01/17/21, 01/18/21, and 01/19/21

2.5-pound Lancaster Foods Butternut Squash Chunks, expiration dates of 01/04/21, 01/12/21, 01/15/21, and 01/18/21

20-ounce Lancaster Foods Butternut Squash Chunks, expiration dates of 01/05/21, 01/08/21, 01/09/21, 01/13/21, and 01/16/21

24-ounce Lancaster Foods Butternut Squash Chunks, expiration dates of 01/12/21, 01/13/21, and 01/15/21

12-ounce Lancaster Foods Butternut Squash Chunks, expiration dates of 01/04/21, 01/05/21, 01/07/21, 01/11/21, 01/12/21, 01/15/21, 01/17/21, and 01/20/21

15-ounce Lancaster Foods Veggie Rice Bland, expiration dates of 01/07/21 and 01/09/21

The Pero Family Farms recall features 33 items, all on clear plastic trays. You'll find a full list of those items here

Listeria can make anyone sick but can also prove to be serious and occasionally fatal for children, older adults, and people with a weakened immune system. Symptoms can include a high fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. If you've got any of these products, you should return them to whatever store you brought them from for a refund.