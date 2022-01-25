You Can Buy an Entire 320-Acre Old West-Style Town in Colorado

Photo by Sean F. Boggs

If you've ever dreamed of living like a cowboy in the Wild, Wild West then your dreams may soon be realized… If you have a few million dollars to spare, that is. Just a few hours southwest of Denver sits an Old West town. Except it's a new, Old West town.

The 320-acre ranch, according to Colorado's Fox31, was bought by two brothers in 2005 for $730,033. The brothers spent $10.8 million developing the property into a modern version of an Old West town. The listing for the town describes it as "History meets opportunity in this reproduction of a frontier town that is fully replicated and ready for you!" Since the town was purchased in 2005, it has been modernized with mini-golf, a shooting range, and an outdoor stage. There's also a saloon, general store, and chapel. The listing agent, Adrienne Haydu, told Fox31 that "The property is incredibly unique and one-of-a-kind. The property has old town charm with all the conveniences of modern amenities. All the buildings are actual buildings and not just a fake facade."

The property also features 22 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms, a dance hall, a hotel, an oversized bunkhouse, RV hookups, and a barn with 13 stalls. It'd be great for weddings or retreats. The area is also home to an abundance of wildlife such as elk, deer, and antelope, and has two ponds, two creeks, and three wells. The two brothers sold the property in 2011 for nearly $2 million. Since then, it has changed hands twice and is currently on the market for $4.7 million.

