Everything You Need to Know About Eclipse Glasses & Where You Can Still Find Them

Look, just because the total solar eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime celestial event doesn't mean you should destroy your once-in-a-lifetime set of eyes watching it. Everyone hoping to witness the full splendor of the shining solar corona needs to wear special protective glasses, but if you've waited a bit too long to get your hands on a pair, you might find most places sold out. Don't freak out. There are still plenty of options you can track down before August 21.
First off, here's why you need special eclipse glasses
According to NASA, the experts on once-in-a-lifetime celestial event stuff, the biggest danger to your eyes is the partial solar eclipse that will be visible to most people who can’t make it to the 70-mile-wide “path of totality,” spanning Oregon to South Carolina. Because the sun won’t be fully obscured by the moon, it’ll be particularly dangerous to look at the sun with the naked eye. It can definitely blind you, full stop. The same is true even if you’re lucky enough to witness the stunning darkness of the eclipse from a coveted spot on its path.
“We call it solar retinopathy,” an optometrist, Dr. Albert Pang, explained to Tonic. “The radiation of the sun can burn your retina within a minute.”
This kind of damage will not heal, can’t be fixed, and doesn’t hit any pain receptors while it’s happening. Your vision will be destroyed without you even feeling it. Everyday sunglasses will not protect you. No matter how dark they are, they let literally thousands of times too much light into your retinas. In fact, the safety standard the special shades need to meet is one that blocks out 99.99% of all light filtering into. That bar may be high, but it’s necessary.
Where you can still get them
Lots of eclipse glasses are sold out, but they're not all gone. Your best possible resource for finding places that are selling the protective eyewear will be the hub of reputable vendors that the American Astronomical Society has set up. That will offer the most comprehensive list of those still on sale and those sold out. As of this writing, EclipseGlasses.com, The Rainbow Symphony Store, ProSolarEclipse.com, and Amazon all have solar eclipse glasses available. Additionally, according to the AAS, it's safest to buy glasses that comply to ISO standards (more on that in a sec) in a physical store, if you can. The society has listed the following retail chains as reputable, reliable brick-and-mortar retailers.
Retail Chains
- 7-Eleven
- Best Buy
- Bi-Mart
- Casey's General Store
- Hobby Town
- Kirklands
- Kroger
- Lowe's
- Maverik
- McDonald's (Oregon only)
- Pilot/Flying J
- Toys "R" Us
- Walmart
Note that some special libraries are also handing out solar eclipse glasses for events on Monday. You'll want to use this map to learn where you can find them.
Look out for fake eclipse glasses
It's important to make sure, no matter where you get your glasses from, that they are ISO-compliant. That refers to a very specific international safety standard, ISO 12312-2, which refers to filters used for direct viewing of the sun. There is a long answer to the question of what that means, helpfully also provided by the AAS, but the short answer is simple: look out for counterfeit glasses that shameless profiteers have used to flood the solar eclipse viewing market.
Moreover, it's easy enough for these shameless vendors to grab the ISO logo from the internet and stick it on their labels. The best possible recourse anyone can fall back on is abiding by AAS's list of reputable vendors when making your purchases. The organization cross-checks their ISO paperwork and has done the due diligence of making sure those vendors' glasses are actually safe. If you come across eclipse glasses that do not explicitly make clear that they meet the ISO 12312-2 standard laid out in 2015, do not use them to look at the sun during the eclipse. Remember: you will not feel your vision rapidly burn away.
Also, if for any reason you cannot get your hands on legit solar eclipse glasses before Monday, Neil deGrasse Tyson has a homemade hack.
And remember: it's once-in-a-lifetime. Don't miss it. Don't go blind watching it, either.
