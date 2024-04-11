These Are the Airlines That Offer 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Flights

Traveling, even when you're using every travel hack and budget tip is still not "affordable" for most people. A $300 roundtrip flight to Europe is a great deal, sure, but if you don't have a liquid $300 sitting around, that super cheap flight deal doesn't mean much. Fortunately, airlines have caught on that not everyone has the capital or the credit to fund a flight out of pocket, and many have begun to adopt their own "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) payment options.

The latest airline to adopt such an option is Southwest. On April 5, the airline announced that it would be partnering with Uplift, the top company for airline payment plans. Going forward, Uplift will be integrated into Southwest's booking platform, meaning you can use the payment plan option at check out on the airline's website, instead of using a third party platform to complete the BNPL transaction.

But Southwest isn't the only airline that recognizes this summer's vacation might need to be paid for over a series of paychecks. Several airlines have integrated Uplift as a payment option, and there are other BNPL options for buying flight tickets, even if the process isn't as seamless. Here's what to know if you're looking to finance your next flight.

How many airlines offer Uplift payment plans?

As of April 2024, 31 airlines offer Uplift payment plans options at checkout. Those airlines are:

AeroMexico

Air Canada

Air Tahiti Nui

Alaska Airlines

Allegiant

Azul

Bearskin Airlines

CalmAir

Caribbean Airlines

Central Mountain Air

CheapFlightsFares

CopaAirlines

Emirates

Flair Airlines

Frontier Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines

Jetlines

Lufthansa

Perimeter Aviation

Play

Porter

Royal Air Maroc

Southwest Airlines

Spirit Airlines

Sun Country Airlines

Sunwing

TAP Air Portugal

Transat

United Airlines

VivaAerobus

Volaris

How does Uplift work for flight payment plans?

When you get to the checkout page on the websites of one of the 31 airlines listed above, you'll be given the option to pay with Uplift, instead of a credit card or the other payment options. Once you select that option, you'll be prompted with a form that will have you fill out some basic information that will determine what payment plans you are eligible for.