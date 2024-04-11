These Are the Airlines That Offer 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Flights
Plus, tips on how you can put any flight on a payment plan.
Traveling, even when you're using every travel hack and budget tip is still not "affordable" for most people. A $300 roundtrip flight to Europe is a great deal, sure, but if you don't have a liquid $300 sitting around, that super cheap flight deal doesn't mean much. Fortunately, airlines have caught on that not everyone has the capital or the credit to fund a flight out of pocket, and many have begun to adopt their own "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) payment options.
The latest airline to adopt such an option is Southwest. On April 5, the airline announced that it would be partnering with Uplift, the top company for airline payment plans. Going forward, Uplift will be integrated into Southwest's booking platform, meaning you can use the payment plan option at check out on the airline's website, instead of using a third party platform to complete the BNPL transaction.
But Southwest isn't the only airline that recognizes this summer's vacation might need to be paid for over a series of paychecks. Several airlines have integrated Uplift as a payment option, and there are other BNPL options for buying flight tickets, even if the process isn't as seamless. Here's what to know if you're looking to finance your next flight.
How many airlines offer Uplift payment plans?
As of April 2024, 31 airlines offer Uplift payment plans options at checkout. Those airlines are:
- AeroMexico
- Air Canada
- Air Tahiti Nui
- Alaska Airlines
- Allegiant
- Azul
- Bearskin Airlines
- CalmAir
- Caribbean Airlines
- Central Mountain Air
- CheapFlightsFares
- CopaAirlines
- Emirates
- Flair Airlines
- Frontier Airlines
- Hawaiian Airlines
- Jetlines
- Lufthansa
- Perimeter Aviation
- Play
- Porter
- Royal Air Maroc
- Southwest Airlines
- Spirit Airlines
- Sun Country Airlines
- Sunwing
- TAP Air Portugal
- Transat
- United Airlines
- VivaAerobus
- Volaris
How does Uplift work for flight payment plans?
When you get to the checkout page on the websites of one of the 31 airlines listed above, you'll be given the option to pay with Uplift, instead of a credit card or the other payment options. Once you select that option, you'll be prompted with a form that will have you fill out some basic information that will determine what payment plans you are eligible for.
The options typically vary between six-month, 12-month, and 18-month payment plan options. Each plan will have an interest rate, and you'll be told what amount you will be responsible for paying each month, plus how much interest you'll owe. This will raise the total cost of your flight, as opposed to paying for the flight upfront. But if you can't afford the entire flight in one payment, it will help you pay for it with a lower monthly payment that is more manageable.
What are other payment plan options for flights?
You can book flights using payment plans on platforms outside of Uplift. One popular site, Alternative Airlines, offers checkout options that include multiple payment plan platforms. The site accepts Affirm, Afterpay, Clearpay, Klarna, PayPal Credit, Sezzle, Apple Pay Later, and 10 other payment plan options, and you can book nearly any airline. Alternative Airlines is a platform that has over 600 airlines on the platform, including popular airlines that haven't yet partnered with Uplift, like American, Delta, and JetBlue.
Another bonus? Alternative Airlines is also that platform that makes it easy to see which model of airplane your flight will be on, making it easy to avoid Boeing flights.
