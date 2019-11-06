Traveling to Cabo San Lucas Just Got Even More Expensive. Here's Why.

It's that time of year. The season of soul crushing weather forecasts, dismal 5pm sunsets, and slick sidewalks that show no mercy. And unless you're fortunate enough to live somewhere that doesn't experience a polar vortex or snow storm, you need an escape. Preferably one with warm beaches and tequila.
The only problem? Your dreamy tropical vacay just got even more expensive. Beginning this week, the Mexican state of Baja California Sur -- home to resort destinations like Cabo San Lucas, San Jose del Cabo, and La Paz -- will now tack on a tourist tax for each person passing through, the Associated Press reports.
According to Travel & Leisure, the tax will go into effect on Saturday, November 9, and be used for infrastructure and social service works. The airport kiosks will charge tourists $18.50 per person upon arrival. And while it may not seem like a huge expensive, it'll add up. Especially for families and groups traveling together on one budget.
The concept is hardly unheard of. In fact, we've seen it quite a few places. In New Zealand, visitors are required to pay $23 USD when getting their Electronic Travel Authority (ETA), which is required for short term stays. Venice instituted a similar (albeit cheaper) tax earlier this year. Meanwhile, Amsterdam now has the highest tourism tax in all of Europe. There's an added 7% on hotel rates and $3 USD charge per night you stay.
This shouldn't deter your travel plans entirely, but maybe just factor a few extra bucks when budgeting for your January getaway.
Austin: The Ultimate Local's Guide
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.