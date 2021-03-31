We Tried Travis Scott's New Hard Seltzer To See if It's Worth the Hype

To say the market's oversaturated with hard seltzer would be an understatement. And it's not that we're ungrateful for the influx of boozy bubbly water. I mean, hey, who doesn't like options? It just takes something special to spark the kind of excitement we experienced during our very first White Claw Summer.

Cue: Cacti. "SICKO MODE" rapper Travis Scott's foray into alcohol—an agave-based hard seltzer—has seemingly done just that, selling out in its first week. The ultra-sleek branding, higher ABV (7%), and of course, Scott's own involvement has earned the launch major buzz. But is it actually worth the hype? How does it stack up against competitors? Where can you get it? We're answering all.

So wait, what makes it different from other hard seltzers?

Is it already available nationwide?

What flavors does it come in?

What do they taste like?

Unlike your go-to Truly or Bud Light Seltzer , Cacti is made with agave—hence a smoother taste—and might give you a little extra buzz with its 7% ABV.Technically, yes. Cacti launched nationwide on March 15 , but sold out in "thousands of locations" in under 24 hours, according to Complex. So while you certainly have a chance at snagging a case or two, it might be a little trickier given demand.Each variety pack includes three flavors: Lime, Pineapple, and Strawberry.Alright, let's talk details. All three flavors were tame in sweetness. Nothing about them felt too overwhelming to the palette. The, in particular, had a subtle flavor portfolio with the right balance of citrus zest while the(my personal favorite) boasted a natural, yet more vibrant taste. I won't lie, the Strawberry flavor tasted a little more artificial than the other two—think candy rather than fresh fruit—and ended up falling flat for me.

The carbonation level was solid (just the right balance of bubbles) and the agave addition adds a new layer of flavor that's lacking from other seltzers.

Was there an aftertaste?

Final Thoughts

Everyone seems to have something to say about the Cacti aftertaste—some in favor, others arguing a bitterness to its finish—but frankly, I didn't notice. Or at least, it didn't bother me enough to register it.In all honesty, I could live without Lime and Strawberry, but the Pineapple has enough star-power to carry the team. And the agave element (plus, you know, that extra ABV) gives Cacti an edge the other brands don't have.