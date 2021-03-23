Cadbury’s 2021 Easter ‘Bunny’ Is a Frog

This year’s Cadbury bunny contest was as cuddly as ever. Dogs, a frog, a mini horse, an alpaca, a donkey, a goat, and a cat all competed for the honor of representing the brand in a nationwide ad campaign. They all deserve a treat, but only one can reign supreme: Betty the Australian White’s tree frog.

Betty comes to her ambassadorship by way of Stuart, Florida, where she snoozes all day and parties all night, “jumping around and hanging out with her fellow frog friends,” according to a press release that made us jealous of an amphibian.

Betty competed against 12,000 entrants to be voted into the role, according to the release.

“Thank you to all of our amazing finalists in the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts this year and congratulations to Betty the frog, our newest Cadbury Bunny!” senior associate brand manager Trevor Jakubek said in the release. “We are so excited to pass the coveted ears to her and know that she is going [to] make a great addition to our Cadbury Bunny 'hall of fame."

Betty will not only star in her own version of Cadbury’s famed springtime commercial, she’ll also receive a $5,000 prize, and Cadbury is donating $15,000 to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.