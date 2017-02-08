Cadbury Chocolate Needs a Part-Time Taste-Tester

News

With all the additional anxiety from the current state of the world on your shoulders, there's a chance you've been eating chocolate and other sweet snacks like it's your damn job lately. Well, now, it actually can be your job, thanks to a open position at multinational food company Mondelēz International in which you'd be paid to eat and review Cadbury chocolate and other products part-time. For real.

Mondelēz, which makes Cadbury, Milka, and other ubiquitous candy brands, is currently seeking applicants for the role of Chocolate and Cocoa Beverage Taster, according to a report by Mashable. The part-time position involves tasting all sorts of chocolate and cocoa beverage products and providing objective feedback to the company, among other responsibilities, for 7.5 hours per week. In other words, it's a chocolate lover's dream job. Perhaps the only problem is that the role is based at the company's Reading Science Centre -- all the way in Reading, England. 

As the company notes in its official job description on LinkedIn, qualified candidates must have "a passion for confectionary and taste buds for detection," which admittedly sounds kind of strange, but it probably just means recruiters are looking for someone who loves chocolate and possesses a good palate. Prospective candidates should also be honest, eager to try "new inventive" products, and have a good personality. Oh, and you should probably have a personal trainer, too, with all the chocolate and other treats you'll be eating. 

The description doesn't include any details about pay or other benefits, but come on -- you'll be tasked with eating free chocolate and candy for a few hours a day. What more can you ask for? Looks like Mondelēz is still taking applications online, so if you're in the Reading area, you might want to dust off your resume and abandon your diet now. 

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and can't believe a similar job isn't offered here in the US. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

