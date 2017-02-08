Cadbury Chocolate Needs a Part-Time Taste-Tester

With all the additional anxiety from the current state of the world on your shoulders, there's a chance you've been eating chocolate and other sweet snacks like it's your damn job lately. Well, now, it actually can be your job, thanks to a open position at multinational food company Mondelēz International in which you'd be paid to eat and review Cadbury chocolate and other products part-time. For real.

Mondelēz, which makes Cadbury, Milka, and other ubiquitous candy brands, is currently seeking applicants for the role of Chocolate and Cocoa Beverage Taster, according to a report by Mashable. The part-time position involves tasting all sorts of chocolate and cocoa beverage products and providing objective feedback to the company, among other responsibilities, for 7.5 hours per week. In other words, it's a chocolate lover's dream job. Perhaps the only problem is that the role is based at the company's Reading Science Centre -- all the way in Reading, England.