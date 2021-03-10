Vote Now for Cadbury’s Next ‘Bunny' Animal Ambassador

In 2019, Cadbury began hosting an annual contest where the cute animal-housing public can submit their own furry friends into a contest to hold the esteemed position of Cadbury “bunny” for a full year. 2021’s submissions are in and narrowed down to ten formidable contenders: some dogs, a frog, a mini horse, an alpaca, a donkey, a goat, and a Furby looking thing that turns out to be a cat.

When Cadbury’s now iconic Creme Egg commercial first hit airwaves in 1984 , nobody knew it was destined to confuse millennial children everywhere about whether foil-wrapped chocolate eggs come from rabbits or chickens for decades to come. (Spoiler alert: it’s neither!) And the provenance of those delicious fondant-filled sugar delivery systems has only grown more puzzling over the decades, with the original Cadbury bunny being edged out each Easter season by lions and llamas and dogs. Oh my .

They are all, as you might have expected, adorable, but only one can reign supreme.

"The Cadbury Bunny Tryouts saw a record number of entries thanks to the pet paw-rents showing off their beloved pets that have been so important to them during the past year's circumstances," Trevor Jakubek, Cadbury’s senior associate brand manager, said in a statement. "Together, with our special guest judge Lt. Dan, we're thrilled to announce the finalists and let America vote on the 2021 Cadbury Bunny who will star in this year's commercial."

In addition to that TV-ad fame, the winning animal will also get $5,000. You can vote here and the winner will be announced on March 23.

