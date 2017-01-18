News

Cadbury's Oreo Creme Eggs Are Officially Coming to the US

Ryan Craggs/Thrillist

When news of Cadbury's Oreo-flavored Creme Eggs quickly spread last week, it sadly came with a big catch: the candy isn't available in the United States. Thankfully, it looks like that's about to change -- and soon.

That's right, folks: the limited-edition cookie-candy hybrids will start hitting stores all across the US sometime in mid-February, according to a report by TIME. The eggs are currently limited to Canada and the UK, where junk food connoisseurs have gleefully posted photos of them on social media, you know, to rub it in our faces (OK, probably not, but it still hurts):

Jealous yet? Well, if the eggs are anything like the Oreo chocolate bars set to debut this year, you should be. 

We reached out to Mondelez International, the food giant that makes the Oreo Creme Eggs, for more information. 

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and is kinda of surprised it took this long for the Oreo-filled candy wave to hit. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

