Cadbury's Oreo Creme Eggs Are Officially Coming to the US

When news of Cadbury's Oreo-flavored Creme Eggs quickly spread last week, it sadly came with a big catch: the candy isn't available in the United States. Thankfully, it looks like that's about to change -- and soon.

That's right, folks: the limited-edition cookie-candy hybrids will start hitting stores all across the US sometime in mid-February, according to a report by TIME. The eggs are currently limited to Canada and the UK, where junk food connoisseurs have gleefully posted photos of them on social media, you know, to rub it in our faces (OK, probably not, but it still hurts):