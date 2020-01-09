A Cheese-Themed Hotel Is Opening in London & You Can Win a Free Stay

I have this habit of planning my travel entirely around the food. It's not that I don't wanna see the sights, tour museums, and pose on every inconsequential street, it's just that a city's culinary pride will trump of all of that. UK-based restaurant chain Café Rouge gets it. So much so that it's created a dedicated cheese-themed hotel in London. Sorry, lactose-challenged friends.
As an "homage" to the eatery's fromage-filled winter menu, Café Rouge is outfitting an entire suite with cheese decor, board games, soap, art installations, and more in partnership with Cukooz Homes. The space is brimming with amenities too, including a wine and cheese-packed minibar and cheese hotline delivery service for on-demand eats. In addition, guests will score a dinner for two restaurant voucher.
Here's the catch: not every dairy devotee will have a chance to visit. The suite is available to a lucky few. Nine guests (plus friends!) will score a free one-night stay in the Cheese Suite between January 29 and February 6, Insider reports. Applying is easy. You can fill out a brief form here with your personal deets. The only challenge? You'll have to answer how many different cheeses come on Café Rouge's famous Croques.
The application process closes at 12:59pm Tuesday, January 21, 2020. And while you might feel compelled to spend every waking hour on duplicate sign-ups (I mean, this is a cheese-filled hotel suite after all), don't waste your time. Everyone has one chance and one chance only to enter.
