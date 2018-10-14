California Cops Capture Giant, Escaped Pig Using Doritos

Never underestimate the power of Doritos to convince others to act against their own self-interest. For highly anecdotal evidence of the effectiveness of this strategy, consider this video of a pig being outwitted.
In it, two sheriff's deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department are tasked with capturing an escaped pig "the size of a mini horse." Apparently, the deputies were familiar with the pig from previous calls, which leaves us with a few questions, but moving on.
In a true feat of resourcefulness, one of the deputies thought to "lure him back home with Doritos" from her lunch bag. According to a statement, “They made a trail and he followed.”
For an animal that famously lives in mud and traditonally eats something called slop, this partiucalar swine has a remarkably refined palate.
“We were able to put him back in and secure the gate,” Deputy Ponce said. “It was fun!”
