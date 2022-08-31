California Just Advanced a Bill That Could Change the Fast Food Industry

Everything could soon change for fast food workers in California, after a bill to improve work conditions was passed through the state legislature after failing to pass two times before. According to the Los Angeles Times, Assembly Bill 257, also known as Fast Food Recovery Act, will create a Fast Food Council that will establish standards for fair pay, hours, and working conditions for the industry.

Businesses have expressed objections to the bill—business owners claim it will drive up food prices for customers. But, given the record profits that fast food companies have reported in recent years, another major reasoning behind their objections is likely that it will cut into overall profits.

The Fast Food Council will have 10 seats, including four for franchisees and four for fast food workers. It would give workers more representation and voice, the power to set wages, and would be the first council of its kind in the United States. If signed into law by the governor, it could signal a monumental shift in the standard for which fast food employees are treated and compensated.

A study from the UCLA Labor Center found that workers in the fast food industry have experienced an onslaught of unfair labor practices, which were only made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Half of the fast-food workers we surveyed also experienced verbal abuse, and over a third experienced violence such as threats, racial slurs, and even assault," Saba Waheed, report author and Research Director at the UCLA Labor Center said in a statement. "And this is on top of dealing with wage theft, insufficient hours, and other health and safety hazards. The pandemic lifted up how essential this workforce is, and we need to address the deeper structural problems in the sector."

The likelihood of the bill being signed is up in the air. The LA Times reports that Newsom's Department of Finance and Department of Industrial Relations released an analysis opposing the measure. Workers at fast food restaurants have expressed support for the bill, which is a chance for workers to have more of a voice when it comes to their working conditions. As Vox previously noted, the bill's success would likely nspire similar pushes in other states.

"We're not trying to tell these franchisees and corporations how to run their business. We just want them to listen to some of our ideas, that's it," Anneisha Williams, an employee at Jack in the Box, told the LA Times. "We shouldn't have to struggle so much. We want to be treated like we're actually human beings."