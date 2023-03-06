A New Bullet Train Could Soon Get You from LA to Las Vegas in 2 Hours

It’s official. Construction for the new high-speed train connecting Southern California to Las Vegas is set to begin this year.

Brightline, the company in charge of the massive project, recently announced that it reached a deal with a coalition of 13 rail unions named the High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition. Thanks to the new agreement, station construction is scheduled to begin this year.

According to the Daily Bulletin, the newly designed station will serve San Bernardino and Los Angeles residents, who will be able to access the station through existing Metrolink service. With the new train reaching speeds of up to 200 miles per hour, It will then take passengers only two hours to reach Las Vegas instead of the usual four-hour trip by car. In addition to the final stop in the Las Vegas Strip, the bullet train will also stop in Rancho Cucamonga, Apple Valley, Hesperia, and Victorville.

What's even better, the new high-speed train will be fully electric and emission-free. The new service will allow for more travelers to choose the bullet train instead of their car, which will significantly reduce CO2 emissions. According to Brightline, this will be "one of the greenest forms of transportation in the US," and the project aims at eliminating 400,000 tons of CO2 from roads annually.

For more information and to stay up to date with bullet train news, you can visit Brightline's website.