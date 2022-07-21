You Can Now Get a Real ID from Los Angeles International Airport

United Airlines, the California Department of Motor Vehicles, and Los Angeles World Airports want to make it easier for you to submit your Real ID application, and so they have launched a pop-up in Terminal 8 at LAX. According to The Points Guy , you’ll be able to enroll for the enhanced identification between 8 am and 6 pm on July 21, July 26, and July 28.

After years of saying that Real ID was arriving, it really will be required for air travel starting on May 3, 2023. And that means you’ll most likely need to get your ID updates in order to meet the new, stricter requirements. Unfortunately, getting updated documents right now can be complicated, especially in major cities where wait times are even longer than usual.

“Working together with United Airlines and LAX allows us to directly connect with the traveling public and provide them with a unique chance to get a REAL ID without a visit to a DMV office,” California DMV Director Steve Gordon said in a statement reported by The Hill.

You’ll still need to start the application process online, as you would if you were going to the DMV office. On the website, you’ll need to upload all of the required documents and print a confirmation page. At the same time, you can schedule your appointment at the airport–it will need to be at least 48 hours from the time you schedule it.

At the airport, make sure to bring your original copies of the documents that you submitted online, a copy of the application you submitted online, and the printed confirmation page. At LAX, you’ll be fingerprinted and photographed, which completes your submission for the Real ID.

More dates may be added to the popup if the initial times are popular, and the program may also expand to additional airports if it's a hit.