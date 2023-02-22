This California Oasis Is One of the World's Most-Wishlisted Creative Spaces on Airbnb

There's no better space for a creative than a location that inspires their art. Finding one, though, might be complicated if you are not sure where to start looking.

Recently, Airbnb decided to make the search easier for everyone. Starting this past May, Airbnb launched two new categories, which allow users to search for both Design and Creative spaces around the globe. Now, after a few months since introducing the new features, the platform shared the top 10 most wishlisted global Design and Creative Spaces, and some of them find their home in the US.

One of them, though, stood above the rest. California's River Island listing is not only one of the world's most wishlisted Creative Spaces on Airbnb ranking at number two on the list, but it is also the top one in the US.

Hosted by Georgel, the secluded property is a creative's dream come true. Tucked away and immersed in nature in Three Rivers, California, the space is equipped with instruments as well as art and meditation spaces. The house is located right by the river, and it was built on six acres of riverfront that, according to the listing, were once the grounds on which Yokut tribes at the foothills of the National Sequoia and Mineral King Parks used to live.

The name "The River Island" is accurate. The property is, in fact, a two-acre-wide tiny river island, and it can only be accessed through a small bridge. Here, guests are surrounded by the calming sounds of the forest, and they have the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors in their entirety. Nearby bird sanctuaries, swimming holes, hiking trails, and picnic areas are only some of the highlights, and creatives choosing to spend time at the River Island have plenty of activities to choose from when visiting.

Georgel, the host, wants his guests to benefit from the property in its entirety, and he even gives guests the opportunity to participate in meditation practices along the river with him. Those who wish to do so will also be able to work on their breathwork with the host, who also offers sound healing and forest bathing experiences. These experiences allow him to establish "a deeper connection with guests from all over the world," he said.

The property itself is majestic in all of its beauty, and it's the perfect retreat even for larger groups. Equipped with seven beds and four bathrooms, The River Island has enough space to comfortably host creatives and to inspire their creativity, too. There, guests can enjoy a night sky observatory as well as a yoga room, in addition to gourmet kitchen, gym, and spa, among other amenities.

Take a look at some photos of The River Island below. Additional photos and booking details can be accessed through this link.