Year In Review
News

Californians Have Started a Movement to Secede

By Published On 11/10/2016 By Published On 11/10/2016
California Secession
Shutterstock

More From Year In Review

related

The Best Movies of 2016, Ranked

related

The Best Documentaries of 2016, Ranked

related

The Year's Best New Sex and Dating Apps

related

The Best Ways to Motivate Yourself to Exercise in 2017

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

A movement called "Calexit," named after Brexit, has been gaining momentum on social media since Tuesday evening when Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election.

The movement, which existed prior to the election and held a rally Wednesday in Sacramento, seeks to have California secede the United States and exist as its own country. The state, which overwhelmingly voted against president-elect Trump, holds the world's sixth largest economy in terms of GDP.  

Leading the way for the movement is the Yes California Independence Campaign. It assembled long before the election with the goal of holding a referendum in 2019.

Shervin Pishevar, an angel investor who was an early backer of Uber and Hyperloop One, previously said on Twitter that he would bankroll the campaign on Twitter and he reaffirmed that pledge to CNBC on Wednesday. 

"Yes, it's serious. It's the most patriotic thing I can do," Pishevar told CNN Money. "The country is [at] a serious crossroads." He added that he hopes the movement sparks a "national dialogue" with the country at a "tipping point."

Other Silicon Valley investors have since joined in, including Dave Morin, investor and founder or Path, as well as Marc Hemeon, former Google employee and founder/CEO of Design Inc.

The reactions on social media spanned from excitement about a "New California," as Pishevar called it, to disappointment in a divisionist response

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like In Year In Review

related

READ MORE
Prince's Biggest Fan Was a 93-Year-Old Cleveland Woman & She Had the Memorabilia to Prove It
Spotify_Nov16

related

READ MORE
The Gifts You Should Buy for the Health Nut in Your Life
Spotify_Nov16

related

READ MORE
Bill Murray Is Opening a 'Caddyshack' Bar in Chicago, so 2016 Doesn't Totally Suck
Spotify_Nov16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like