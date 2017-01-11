A movement called "Calexit," named after Brexit, has been gaining momentum on social media since Tuesday evening when Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election.

The movement, which existed prior to the election and held a rally Wednesday in Sacramento, seeks to have California secede the United States and exist as its own country. The state, which overwhelmingly voted against president-elect Trump, holds the world's sixth largest economy in terms of GDP.

Leading the way for the movement is the Yes California Independence Campaign. It assembled long before the election with the goal of holding a referendum in 2019.