California Is Getting a New State Park That Will Sit Between 2 Rivers

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that California is getting a new state park, which will be located near Modesto. The park will be located on 2,500 acres of land, sitting between the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers. About 1,500 acres of the land is made up of flood plains.

The park likely won't be open to the public until 2023 because there is still some work to be done to make it ready for visitors.

"We have to do an archaeological survey and ensure we're not disturbing any Native American sites or anything like that," State Parks Director Armando Quintero told The Los Angeles Times. "There is going to be a fair amount of planning that goes in before we bring in sustainable infrastructure there."