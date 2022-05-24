California Is Getting a New State Park That Will Sit Between 2 Rivers
The park will be located near Modesto, in San Joaquin Valley.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported that California is getting a new state park, which will be located near Modesto. The park will be located on 2,500 acres of land, sitting between the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers. About 1,500 acres of the land is made up of flood plains.
The park likely won't be open to the public until 2023 because there is still some work to be done to make it ready for visitors.
"We have to do an archaeological survey and ensure we're not disturbing any Native American sites or anything like that," State Parks Director Armando Quintero told The Los Angeles Times. "There is going to be a fair amount of planning that goes in before we bring in sustainable infrastructure there."
The park will offer fishing and swimming areas, as well as visitor facilities. The LA Times reports that California Governor Gavin Newsom dedicated $5 million to this project.
"There is access to both rivers so you can fish, as well as get in the water," Quintero continued. "In a way, it is a walk back in time to a gentle valley. It is one of those places where people will visit and say, 'Oh, my goodness, this is where I live.' That's my hope."
