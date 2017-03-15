California Is Experiencing a Rare and Beautiful 'Super Bloom'

While the northeast is buried in snow, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Spring is approaching. Wildflowers in southeastern California are blooming and the conditions are perfect for a so-called super bloom. You may not have heard of a super bloom until now, but it's a real thing and anyone who loves nature should be excited.

"Super bloom" is a colloquial term used to describe this abundance of wildflowers that goes well beyond the standard seasonal bloom. It occurs when a number of variables are met. Most importantly, the desert needs quite a bit of precipitation over the winter, preventing the soil from completely drying out. That's what has happened in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, where the region has seen seven inches of rain since December, according to National Geographic.