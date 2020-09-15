Camarena Tequila's Gifting Free Guac on Wednesday for National Guacamole Day

Nothing says treat yourself like adding guac to a meal, but this National Guacamole Day on Wednesday, September 16, the guac’s -- at last -- not extra. Camarena Tequila wants guac lovers across the country to celebrate with the tasty green stuff at no extra charge. Now that’s a sweet deal.

Specifically, Camarena will be working with consumers through a digital activation to reimburse them for any guac they buy that day, according to a press release from the beverage company. The deal is booze maker’s way of honoring both its Mexican heritage and “unique experiences that bring people together.” After all, nothing brings people together quite like food.

Payments will be distributed via PayPal, and participants must be 21 or older to get in on the deal. To ensure the guac’s on Camarena this year, you also have to be following the company’s Instagram account and tag photos of your guac with #GuacOnUs. Once the company sees your post, you’ll receive a DM asking for your PayPal info and you’ll get your money back. Customers will be reimbursed up to $8 on a first-come, first-serve basis so don’t sleep on this deal. The company plans to reimburse a total of $10,000 of guac charges.

This National Guacamole Day, treat yourself. You deserve it. Plus, Camarena’s picking up the tab.