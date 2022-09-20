Camarena Tequila & Tapatío Unveil a Hot Sauce Tequila Flask for National Taco Day
You can snag the genius invention by entering the sweepstakes on Instagram.
If you've ever thought, "mmm, you know what would cut this tequila shot? Hot sauce!" then this news is for you. Camarena Tequila has teamed up with fan-favorite Tapatío to create the first tequila and hot sauce flask, which is exactly what it sounds like.
While I'd argue that hot sauce is, in fact, a good tequila chaser (I've actually tried it as a spice fiend myself), the flask's intended purpose is to top off your margs and tacos. To clarify, tequila is for the margs, and hot sauce is for the tacos.
"Both Camarena Tequila and Tapatío Hot Sauce began as family-owned companies with Mexican roots and have come together to honor their heritage and bring to life their passion for uniting loved ones over tacos and tequila," a representative for the brands told Thrillist.
The Hot Sauce Fiesta Flask isn't for sale but instead available via giveaway for National Taco Day. Here's how to snag yours. Like the post on Instagram, comment #FiestaFlask and #Sweeps below, and cross your fingers. The sweepstakes close on October 4.
dir="ltr">"At Camarena Tequila, we're always looking for ways to enhance the taco community either by honoring the stories of those behind the scenes or providing our drinkers with tools and delicious cocktails to match," Spirit of Gallo Vice President Brandon Lieb told Thrillist. "Partnering with Tapatío Hot Sauce for the first-ever Fiesta Flask helps bring that to life, arming our shared fanbase with the two most pivotal taco pairings, tequila, and hot sauce, in a unique, innovative way."