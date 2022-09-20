Camarena Tequila & Tapatío Unveil a Hot Sauce Tequila Flask for National Taco Day

If you've ever thought, "mmm, you know what would cut this tequila shot? Hot sauce!" then this news is for you. Camarena Tequila has teamed up with fan-favorite Tapatío to create the first tequila and hot sauce flask, which is exactly what it sounds like.

While I'd argue that hot sauce is, in fact, a good tequila chaser (I've actually tried it as a spice fiend myself), the flask's intended purpose is to top off your margs and tacos. To clarify, tequila is for the margs, and hot sauce is for the tacos.

"Both Camarena Tequila and Tapatío Hot Sauce began as family-owned companies with Mexican roots and have come together to honor their heritage and bring to life their passion for uniting loved ones over tacos and tequila," a representative for the brands told Thrillist.