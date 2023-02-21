This Tequila Company Wants to Send You on a Free Trip to Spain

European soccer hits different, and if you're a sports fan, you'll know that attending a soccer match in a European country is an incredible experience. Now, you have the chance to do that and more for free.

Camarena Tequila, the official tequila of LaLiga North America, is giving away a complete trip for two to Spain, and is taking the lucky winners to an official LaLiga match, too. LaLiga, which is both Spain's premier soccer league and one of the world's most important ones, counts over 300,000 fans based in the US, and now two of them could live their dream directly on the field.

In addition to roundtrip airfare and transportation for two, winners will also be provided with a four-night hotel stay. During their Spain trip, they'll be able to attend a soccer match courtesy of Camarena Tequila, and they will get the chance to tour the locker room and meet the ambassador as well.

Participating in the contest is simple. Fans have until April 3 to submit their entry, and they can do so here.