Camila Cabello Plays Classroom Instruments With Jimmy Fallon and The Roots

Former Fifth Harmony star Camila Cabello dropped into Jimmy Fallon's backstage series on Wednesday to sing and bang on kid toys.
Cabello joined Fallon and The Roots for their popular "Classroom Instruments" series that has artists play stripped-down versions of their songs using children's toys. Cabello played her hit song "Havana," which reached number one in multiple countries and has garnered more than 446 million views on YouTube. The song currently sits at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 for the seventh straight week.
There's a certain timidity in how the performance starts, but Cabello and the Roots fall into a groove and have fun with it after a little, dancing and shouting. It doesn't hurt that the melodica and xylophone-driven song is accompanied by some strange Adult Swim-ish animation, which isn't the norm for the series.
The series has previously featured Metallica, members of Fleetwood Mac, Ed Sheeran, and Migos, who made an Office Space-inspired version of "Bad and Boujee." "Havana" appears on Cabello's first solo record, Camila.
