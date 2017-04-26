News

There's a Venomous Snake in This Photo and No One Can See it

By Published On 04/26/2017 By Published On 04/26/2017
Twitter

Trending

related

Puzzle Master Shows How to Solve This Impossible Box

related

Twitter CEO Asks for Advice and Of Course He Gets Trolled Because It's Twitter

related

Guy Teases Lion, Lion Makes Guy Shake With Fear

related

This Man Danced Like No One Was Watching, but He Was Actually on Live TV

When you’re trudging through a leafy path, there’s probably nothing more alarming than a camouflaged snake biting you on the ankle. That’s why this photo, which showcases the cunning camouflage of a certain Copperhead snake, is giving the internet major anxiety. Why? No matter how long you stare at the image, you can’t see the snake at all. But it’s still there, lying in wait.

Posted by a Florida Institute of Technology PhD student on Twitter, the photo was taken by Jerry Davis somewhere in Texas, and it’s conjured quite a bit of confusion.

Among the many people guessing the snake’s whereabouts on Twitter, some were wrong:

Others were cheeky:

The student, whose first name is Helen and who specializes in pythons, boas and pitvipers, eventually revealed the snake’s actual location:

As indicated above, copperheads, a.k.a. Agkistrodon contortrix, aren’t poisonous, but they are quite venomous. The difference is indicated by the physical contact, inhalation or ingestion of poison, versus the injection of venom from a skin puncture. Helen also laid this out with a graphic:

According to TED-Ed, 20-80% of snake bites aren’t even venomous, as snakes sometimes don’t want to waste their precious reserves, preferring just to send a message to those encroaching on their territory. Nonetheless, they can be scary good at camouflage, so it’s always best to tread with some vigilance.

[h/t Daily Dot]

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster. 

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Apple's Making Big Changes to Its Retail Stores

related

READ MORE
MTV is Rebooting 'My Super Sweet 16' So Get Ready For More Teen Tantrums

related

READ MORE
Here's How You Can Watch the Stunning Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More