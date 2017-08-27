You Can Get a Rare 'Friday the 13th' Tour of Camp Crystal Lake

Every horror fan remembers Camp Crystal Lake, the nightmare-inducing location of Friday the 13th. Outside the film, the location is Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco in Hardwick, New Jersey. It's an active boy scout camp, and the grounds are off limits to the public outside of very rare tours.
Slasher fans have only had the chance to tour the camp three times since the first tour was offered in 2011. However, a fourth tour is now scheduled for October 13, 2017, according to Bloody Disgusting. The date is, of course, a Friday the 13th to ensure maximum willies as you walk the grounds where everything went wrong for the Voorhees family.
Tickets, which go on sale some point during the week of August 28, must be purchased in advance.
Though, there are naturally some stipulations. Tickets will first be offered to the camp's "most dedicated fans." That means anyone who has spent at least $50 in the camp's online store between January 1, 2017 and the day tickets go on sale. After that group gets a crack, the remainder of the tickets will be placed on sale through the camp's mailing list.
If you want in, move fast. Past tours have sold out "within seconds," according to the camp website. But don't think you're going to scare the hell out of your friends with a knife and a replica of Ken Dryden's goalie mask. The tour forbids cosplay. "This is a movie location tour and not some sort of haunted mansion ride," the site chides.
Fans of the movie should seriously consider going because some dude's testimonial on the website says the tour was "easily the best day of my life next to my son being born." Imagine how excited he'd be if he didn't have kids!
