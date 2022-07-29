McDonald's Is Offering $2 Big Macs on Saturday

Camp McDonald's, the camp you didn't know you were attending, comes to an end on July 31. It's been nearly a month of deals, merch for fast food lovers, and live performances on your phone.

While camp ends on July 31--don't forget to get phone numbers so you can stay in touch with all the friends you've made along the way--the important part of the camp was definitely the deals. Those will end a day early on July 30. The discounts wrap up with an offer that lands you a $2 Big Mac.

The redemption situation is just the same as the free McChicken on July 29 and every other deal your camp counselors have served up. Pop into the McDonald's mobile app, find the discount, and click it. Now you're eating a Big Mac while trying to remember the words to that jingle. Two all bean pennies, special slaw, something something.

If you're feeling emotional about the end of camp, you can still catch a live in-app performance by Kid Cudi on July 31. Though, you do have to make a $1 purchase at McDonald's to watch it.