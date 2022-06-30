McDonald's New Camp Promotion Gets You Free Food for the Entire Month of July

The highlight of my summer camp experience was the snack cantina, where both Cheetos and friendship bracelets were sold, so it should be no surprise that McDonald's own camp-themed promotion is right up my alley. For 27 straight days, the golden-arched fast food joint is releasing an entire lineup of food deals, menu hacks, and merch collaborations.

Camp McDonald's officially kicks off July 5 with an exclusive drop (spend $1, and you'll score the details). Through July 31, you'll get free or cheap food almost daily, including discounted menu favorites like the Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets, and World Famous Fries.

McDonald's is also revealing fan-favorite menu hacks throughout the virtual series. Give the Apple Pie McFlurry or McFlurry Sandwich a try. Thank us (and Micky D's) later.