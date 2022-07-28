McDonald's Is Giving Out Free McChicken Sandwiches This Week

Camp McDonald's has just days remaining to prove it's better than Camp Crystal Lake. The latter isn't all bad. There are plenty of hockey masks to go around, the speed walking class is cool, and there's a ton of room to spread out (in fact, there are fewer and fewer people there every day).

At Camp McDonald's, there are live performances in your phone, merch drops, and most importantly, food deals. The chain that lines interstates across the US will wrap up Camp McDonald's on July 31. But before that happens, you can grab a free McChicken sandwich on July 29.

To get that free sandwich, simply make a $1 purchase in the McDonald's app. Then you can tack on a free sandwich. So, to recap: Buy some fries? Free sandwich. Coffee? That sandwich is gratis. Grabbing the nuggets of a chicken? Sandwich. A McChicken? Tried to trip you up, but you're clearly getting this. A second McChicken is on the house.

After the McChicken deal, the last deal of the faux camp will be a $2 Big Mac available on July 30. Then the whole ordeal will wrap up the following day with an in-app live performance by Kid Cudi. You cannot eat that performance, however.