You Can Get Free Iced Coffee at McDonald's Today

A few weeks back, McDonald's announced an entire month-long promotion with free and cheap food, menu hacks, and merch collaborations. And while Camp McDonald's is winding down, we still have a week of fun ahead of us.

Case in point, the fast food joint is treating our Monday brain with free Iced Coffee today. You can snag a cold cup of joe when you spend $1 or more.

While Camp McDonald's will end on Sunday, July 31, with a virtual concert from Kid Cudi, you've got days of food deals left. On Tuesday, July 26, treat yourself to a 20-piece Chicken McNugget, get BOGO McFlurries on Wednesday, and a free McChicken on Thursday.