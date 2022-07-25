You Can Get Free Iced Coffee at McDonald's Today
A welcome cure for a case of the Mondays.
A few weeks back, McDonald's announced an entire month-long promotion with free and cheap food, menu hacks, and merch collaborations. And while Camp McDonald's is winding down, we still have a week of fun ahead of us.
Case in point, the fast food joint is treating our Monday brain with free Iced Coffee today. You can snag a cold cup of joe when you spend $1 or more.
While Camp McDonald's will end on Sunday, July 31, with a virtual concert from Kid Cudi, you've got days of food deals left. On Tuesday, July 26, treat yourself to a 20-piece Chicken McNugget, get BOGO McFlurries on Wednesday, and a free McChicken on Thursday.
Redeeming each offer is easy. McDonald's is routinely updating its mobile app with new deals, and to snag yours, simply meet the purchase minimum. If there is one at all, that is.
Camp McDonald's will conclude with $2 Big Macs on Saturday before the virtual concert on Sunday. You have to spend $1 in the app to access the online show, but you'll want the snacks anyway.
Want more food deals?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.