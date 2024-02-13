You're Not Imagining It: Booking a Campsite Is Much Harder Now

Growing up, camping seemed like a pretty casual event. In sitcoms, the dad would tell his somewhat disgruntled children that they were going camping, and the car would be packed up. There'd be some hijinks for plot development, but for the most part you could simply show up and camp. As an adult I found it jarring to realize that it's not that easy to plan a last-minute weekend camping trip.

That's become especially true in 2024, as the number of Americans who camp has grown 20 million people since 2021. According to the 2024 Camping Report from The Dyrt, 5.5 million Americans were first-time campers in 2023, and an estimated total of 84.8 million Americans went camping last year.

All of this increased interest in camping in 2023 led to increased difficulty in actually finding a campsite. Booking a campsite was difficult for me and 45.5% of other US campers because when we went to book, campsites were completely sold out. According to The Dyrt's report, it was actually four times harder to find a campsite in 2023 than it was in 2019. The increased popularity can be seen in National Park Service camping data as well. The number of overnight visitors to national parks in 2019 was closely matched by the number of overnight visitors in 2022, after a dramatic slump in stays during 2020 and 2021.

Even with added campsites in 2023, demand is still outpacing supply in some parts of the country. But, in 2024, those longing to connect with the great outdoors can expect things to get a bit easier, according to The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long.

"While it's still difficult in some areas to find and reserve an available campsite, it will be easier than the last few years," Long told Thrillist in an exclusive statement. "Part of that reason is the camping boom drove campground owners and property managers to add both new sites and new types of camping."

Long said that campers can expect to find Wi-Fi, pickleball courts, kayaks, and bicycles as added amenities at plenty of campgrounds in 2024. And to make sure you can get a spot, Long highlighted a few features The Dyrt offers for new and experienced campers alike.

"The Dyrt Alerts notify campers when a site they want to book opens up," Long explained. "More than half of availability scans campers set up on The Dyrt result in a notification."

Planning your own camping trip? You can check out Thrillist's guides on where to find the best winter stargazing campsites, the weirdest campsites, and how to go camping for the first time. You can even learn how to rent camping equipment, if you aren't ready to fully invest in the hobby.