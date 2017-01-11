Hologram Porn Is Coming to Your Living Room

Like a dirty Obi-Wan watching Princess Leia, you can now turn all your hologram fantasies into a reality. The cam site CamSoda — who also created BlowCast, the "iTunes of blow jobs" — has announced plans to launch hologram technology you can use while watching their live cam shows.
Their new "Holo-Cam" requires only a small device and takes just seconds to attach to a desktop, tablet or phone via suction cups. Once attached it creates a live hologram about half the size of the screen it's projecting from. The end product is eerily close to the Princess Leia hologram from Star Wars.
Right?
"It was made popular, or dreamed up, by Star Wars but you can totally do it right now," Daron Lundeen, President of CamSoda, told Thrillist. "We saw this and couldn't believe no one had done it."
In the same way Google Cardboard made virtual reality accessible by making it cheap, the cost to the viewer is pretty damn low with "Holo-Cam." The display will be available for as little as $1.50.
There's no official launch date, but it's expected to be soon, with CamSoda planning to debut a "table top" version of the technology at the AVN Expo in January. Once launched, the hologram shows will be available in weekly shows and in private shows streamed from the CamSoda house, where the technology is located.
No word on whether someone will dress up as Princess Leia to make so many dreams long-brewing dreams come true.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.