Hologram Porn Is Coming to Your Living Room

"It was made popular, or dreamed up, by Star Wars but you can totally do it right now," Daron Lundeen, President of CamSoda, told Thrillist. "We saw this and couldn't believe no one had done it."

In the same way Google Cardboard made virtual reality accessible by making it cheap, the cost to the viewer is pretty damn low with "Holo-Cam." The display will be available for as little as $1.50.

There's no official launch date, but it's expected to be soon, with CamSoda planning to debut a "table top" version of the technology at the AVN Expo in January. Once launched, the hologram shows will be available in weekly shows and in private shows streamed from the CamSoda house, where the technology is located.