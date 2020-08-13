Health Officials Say Getting Coronavirus From Food Is 'Highly Unlikely'

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that a batch of frozen chicken wings imported into China from Brazil tested positive for COVID-19. And while that news is naturally bound to illicit concern, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is "highly unlikely" you could contract the virus from food or food packaging.

In fact, health officials have continued to shut down these sorts of rumors. Chief of the Outbreak Response and Prevention Branch of the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) Dr. Ian Williams has said there is no evidence coronavirus is "foodborne-driven or food service-driven," according to a report by CNN. Rather, it is largely transmitted through respiratory droplets.

Though the CDC has said it is possible to contract COVID-19 through contaminated surfaces, it's unlikely -- especially if you're washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

"People should not fear food or food packaging or the processing or delivery of food," executive director of WHO's Health Emergencies Programme Dr. Michael Ryan said on Thursday, per CNBC. "I would hate to think that we would create an impression that there's a problem with our food or there's a problem with our food chains.There is no evidence that food or the food chain is participating in transmission of this virus, and people should feel comfortable and feel safe."

According to Ryan, that also includes other manufactured goods. Despite the fact that the virus can live on these surfaces after they are moved and exposed to different conditions, it's unlikely for it to survive.

If anything, the chicken wings prove that point -- there have been zero positive test results reported from the product. Though, experts have alleged it could have been a false positive in the first place.