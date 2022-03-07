This Machine Claims to Make You Any Drink You Want with the Push of a Button
It doesn't even require drink pods but rather a one-ingredient cartridge with thousands of recipes.
And you thought your Keurig was high-tech. California-based company Cana has created a first-of-its-kind machine—also known as "the world's first molecular beverage printer"—that doesn't require so much as a pod to whip up your drink. Not to mention its capability to create "thousands" of different recipes from just a one-ingredient cartridge alone.
Just last week, Cana announced the official presale of its countertop drink maker, dubbed the Cana One.
"Cana's team spent three years studying what we drink at the molecular level, commercializing breakthrough research in flavor and analytical chemistry," the company said in a press release. "Cana scientists identified and isolated the specific trace compounds that drive flavor and aroma for thousands of unique commercially available beverages. They created the world's first universal beverage ingredient set, which recreates thousands of different drinks using a simplified set of ingredients that can be printed out of a long-lasting ingredient cartridge."
The Cana One can reportedly create iced coffee, iced tea, sparkling tea, energy water, flavored water, sports drinks, soft drinks, hard seltzer, cocktails, and wine, among other selections. You can even customize sugar levels, caffeine, and alcohol.
"Cana One is designed to give each customer convenience, savings, and an experience they didn't know they were craving—while cleaning up the planet," CEO Matt Mahar said in a press release. "It's like having a personalized beverage aisle in your kitchen—with zero trash or hassle from plastic, aluminum, and glass containers."
You can currently reserve your Cana One printer for $99, and the deposit will later be applied to your final purchase. The pricing currently varies between $499 for the first 10,000 orders and $799 for those after, with the promise of an early 2023 delivery date. The cartridges are even replaced for free, but you'll have to cough up cash per drink. The menu features sparkling water for just $0.29 up to $2.99 for an actual cocktail. Price seems right to me?