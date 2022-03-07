This Machine Claims to Make You Any Drink You Want with the Push of a Button

And you thought your Keurig was high-tech. California-based company Cana has created a first-of-its-kind machine—also known as "the world's first molecular beverage printer"—that doesn't require so much as a pod to whip up your drink. Not to mention its capability to create "thousands" of different recipes from just a one-ingredient cartridge alone.

Just last week, Cana announced the official presale of its countertop drink maker, dubbed the Cana One.

"Cana's team spent three years studying what we drink at the molecular level, commercializing breakthrough research in flavor and analytical chemistry," the company said in a press release. "Cana scientists identified and isolated the specific trace compounds that drive flavor and aroma for thousands of unique commercially available beverages. They created the world's first universal beverage ingredient set, which recreates thousands of different drinks using a simplified set of ingredients that can be printed out of a long-lasting ingredient cartridge."