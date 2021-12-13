Canada Just Banned Conversion Therapy

The harmful, discredited, and dangerous practice of conversion therapy has finally been banned in Canada. Conversion therapy targets LGBTQ people and attempts to change their gender identity or sexuality.

"It's official: Our government's legislation banning the despicable and degrading practice of conversion therapy has received Royal Assent—meaning it is now law. LGBTQ2 Canadians, we'll always stand up for you and your rights," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Twitter.

The practice has been banned in Germany, Malta, Ecuador, Brazil, and Taiwan. The US is behind the curve; only 20 states and Washington, DC have banned conversion therapy. Meanwhile, some states (Florida, Georgia, and Alabama) are currently in court to prevent bans on conversion therapy from ever being implemented.

In addition to banning conversion therapy, Canada's legislature also made it illegal. According to NBC News, anyone practicing the harmful methods will be subjected to fines of up to $50,000 and two to three years of jail time.

To learn more about the work to end conversion therapy in the US, head to Trevor Project's website, where the organization's work is outlined.