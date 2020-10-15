Canada's Border Won't Be Opening to U.S. Travelers Just Yet
Prime Minister Trudeau says he isn't quite ready to take that risk.
On Wednesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reality checked our optimism by revealing that he has no imminent plans to open the Canada-US border for nonessential travel.
His comments, made in an interview with "The Start" hosts on Global News Radio, seem to dissolve the agreement that both nations' authorities made last month, which anticipated reopening the border on October 21.
We are extending non-essential travel restrictions with the United States until October 21st, 2020. We will continue to base our decisions on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe.— Bill Blair (@BillBlair) September 18, 2020
Trudeau's recent statement came after prompting from co-host Lauren McNabb, who asked if he would commit to keeping the border closed indefinitely until US COVID numbers go down.
"We keep extending the border closures because the United States is not in a place where we would feel comfortable reopening those borders," the Prime Minister responded. "We will continue to make sure that Canadians' safety is top of mind when we move forward."
As of now, there's no telling when nonessential travel could resume, especially given the rapid resurgence of the virus in 40 states nationwide.
"I know there's a lot of people very worried about what's happening south of the border," Trudeau said, "in Florida, in Arizona, in California, in other places where the virus is not under control, far less under control than we are here." Not to mention a handful of states with the highest transmission rate right now line the Canadian border, including North Dakota, Montana, Wisconsin, and Alaska.
At publication time, neither Bill Blair, Canada's Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, nor Chad Wolf, Acting Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security, had new estimates of when Americans can flee to the Canadian wilderness for a much-needed retreat.
MORE: How to Move to Canada, You Know, Just in Case
Listen to Global News' full interview with Prime Minister Trudeau below:
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.