Canada's Border Won't Be Opening to U.S. Travelers Just Yet

His comments, made in an interview with "The Start" hosts on Global News Radio , seem to dissolve the agreement that both nations' authorities made last month, which anticipated reopening the border on October 21.

On Wednesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reality checked our optimism by revealing that he has no imminent plans to open the Canada-US border for nonessential travel.

We are extending non-essential travel restrictions with the United States until October 21st, 2020. We will continue to base our decisions on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe.

Trudeau's recent statement came after prompting from co-host Lauren McNabb, who asked if he would commit to keeping the border closed indefinitely until US COVID numbers go down.

"We keep extending the border closures because the United States is not in a place where we would feel comfortable reopening those borders," the Prime Minister responded. "We will continue to make sure that Canadians' safety is top of mind when we move forward."

As of now, there's no telling when nonessential travel could resume, especially given the rapid resurgence of the virus in 40 states nationwide.

"I know there's a lot of people very worried about what's happening south of the border," Trudeau said, "in Florida, in Arizona, in California, in other places where the virus is not under control, far less under control than we are here." Not to mention a handful of states with the highest transmission rate right now line the Canadian border, including North Dakota, Montana, Wisconsin, and Alaska.