Canada Just Announced a Major Change to Its COVID-19 Travel Rules

On October 1, all remaining COVID-19 requirements in Canada will be dropped, according to a press release shared by the Canadian government. The change comes after a large majority of COVID restrictions have already been dropped in the months beforehand.

Now, international guests are no longer required to submit public health information through the ArriveCAN app or website, provide proof of vaccination, undergo pre- or on-arrival testing, carry out COVID-19-related quarantine or isolation, and monitor and report if they develop signs or symptoms of COVID-19 upon arriving to Canada. Transport Canada has also dropped its requirement that travelers undergo health checks for travel on air and rail or wear masks on planes and trains.

"Thanks largely to Canadians who have rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated, we have reached the point where we can safely lift the sanitary measures at the border, "said Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos. "However, we expect COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses will continue to circulate over the cold months, so I encourage everyone to stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccination, including booster doses and exercise individual public health measures."

The lifting of all restrictions on October 1 will apply to anyone who has needed to isolate or quarantine. "As of October 1, 2022, travelers who entered Canada in the 14 days prior to October 1, 2022, will not be required to complete the remainder of their quarantine or isolation, or complete their testing requirements," the press release stated.