Everything We Know About Canada's New Digital Nomad Program

Canada is the latest country offering digital nomad visas, joining dozens of other countries luring remote workers for temporary stays. Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced additions and improvements to Canadian programs that focus on bringing in digital nomad workers in the tech industry, all part of a larger plan for economic growth in the country.

“We’re enthusiastic about the ambitious goals we have set in immigration, because they aren’t just about numbers—they are strategic,” Fraser said. “With Canada’s first-ever immigration Tech Talent Strategy, we’re targeting newcomers that can help enshrine Canada as a world leader in a variety of emerging technologies.”

The initial digital nomad visa will support stays up to six months long, though there will be options to extend permits if workers are hired by a Canadian company. There is a focus on bringing in tech employees from the US, but the Canadian government is also encouraging workers from all over the world—recent pushes have also incentivized healthcare workers and STEM industry professionals to come work in Canada.

The new digital nomad visa “will allow people who have a foreign employer to come live in Canada for up to six months, live and spend money in communities in this country and, should they receive a job offer while they’re here, we’re going to allow them to continue to stay and work in Canada,” Fraser said, according to Immigration.ca.

For tech workers, an open work permit program will launch on July 16. This permit stream will be “for H-1B specialty occupation visa holders in the US,” and will allow those workers to apply for a Canadian work permit, with resident as well as study or work permit options for their accompanying immediate family members as well.

This visa measure will remain in effect for one year, or until the Canadian government receives 10,000 applications. Only the applicant will count towards the 10,000 cap, not any additional family members.

“The Government of Canada is embracing Canada’s emerging role as a leader in global tech talent recruitment and attraction to ensure Canada is not only filling in-demand jobs today but also attracting the skills and business talent to create the jobs of tomorrow,” a statement from the Immigration ministry states.

More details on the application process are expected to be provided in the coming weeks.