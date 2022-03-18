Fully Vaccinated Travelers Will No Longer Need a Negative Test to Enter Canada
The Canadian government is relaxing its entry requirements for vaccinated visitors this spring.
The list of countries that are easing their COVID-19 entry restrictions for travelers continuestogrow. On Thursday, Canada announced that it's removing the pre-entry test requirements for fully vaccinated travelers, beginning April 1.
A negative COVID-19 test will no longer be requirement for entering Canada via land, sea, or air, making the process of visiting the country a bit easier for travelers eager to get back out into the world. However, Canadian officials warned that visitors may still need to do some testing.
"Travelers arriving to Canada from any country, who qualify as fully vaccinated, may need to take a COVID-19 molecular test on arrival if selected for mandatory random testing," the Canadian government said in a press release. The statement also added, "travelers selected for mandatory random testing are not required to quarantine while awaiting their test result."
As for unvaccinated travelers, partially vaccinated travelers, or children five years or older, pre-entry test requirements aren’t going anywhere. The aforementioned travelers will still need to provide a negative antigen test taken no more than one day prior to travel or a negative molecular test taken no more than 72 hours before, or a previous positive molecular test taken at least 10 days before travel.
Fully vaccinated travelers will still have to submit all of their mandatory information in ArriveCAN, a government app used by travelers to provide personal information such as proof of vaccination while entering the country.