Fully Vaccinated Travelers Will No Longer Need a Negative Test to Enter Canada

The list of countries that are easing their COVID-19 entry restrictions for travelers continuestogrow. On Thursday, Canada announced that it's removing the pre-entry test requirements for fully vaccinated travelers, beginning April 1.

A negative COVID-19 test will no longer be requirement for entering Canada via land, sea, or air, making the process of visiting the country a bit easier for travelers eager to get back out into the world. However, Canadian officials warned that visitors may still need to do some testing.

"Travelers arriving to Canada from any country, who qualify as fully vaccinated, may need to take a COVID-19 molecular test on arrival if selected for mandatory random testing," the Canadian government said in a press release. The statement also added, "travelers selected for mandatory random testing are not required to quarantine while awaiting their test result."