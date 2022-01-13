If Canada's Prince Edward Island (PEI) isn't already on your list of must-see destinations, it's time to add it. The island, known to some as "Canada's Food Island," according to a press release, opened a 435-mile trail that loops around the perimeter of the province, providing picturesque views, plenty of food stops along the way, and quaint towns to visit. And as COVID surges, it's an excellent way to get out and explore while maintaining a safe distance from others.

The Island Walk is suitable for hikers of all experience levels and ages. It features coastal sections and red dirt roads, and overlaps in parts with the historic Confederation Trail, an almost 300-mile recreational rail trail system. In full, the loop would take about 32 days to complete—that is if you walked 12 to 15 miles a day. The nice thing about this trail, however, is the multitude of fun stops available to hikers, from stunning views to quaint towns to good eats—PEI is famous for its seafood.

"Just like the Camino de Santiago, the Island Walk will give you the time to slow down and be present in your thoughts and daily journey, while experiencing the simple beauty of the island around you," creator Bryson Guptill said in a press release.

The Island Walk passes through both major cities in PEI, Charlottetown and Summerside, as well as small towns, so visitors can truly experience all the province has to offer. The trail map features clear markers that show partnering inns and hotels where hikers can take a load off after a long day of walking. Many of those locations will also help with transportation to the nearest trail entrance and luggage transfers.

If you're not sure where to start with planning your trip, fear not. The Island Walk website features itineraries for hikers with varying interests.