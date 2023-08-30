Canada Issues U.S. Travel Warning Over Anti-LGBTQ+ Laws

Canada has issued a warning for its two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, and intersex citizens on the dangers of traveling to certain states, based on legislation recently passed that targets LGBTQ+ people.

The exact guidance from the Canadian government says "some states have enacted laws and policies that may affect 2SLGBTQI+ persons. Check relevant state and local laws," when traveling in the US. The statement is brief, but it also carries heavy implications and speaks to the severity of the dangers to LGBTQ+ people in the US.

Between January and June 2023, more than 530 anti-LGBTQ+ laws were proposed in the US. There are 14 states, according to the Movement Advancement Project, that have passed overwhelmingly negative policies towards queer and trans people, while another 15 states have been identified as having a more mixed bag of policies that still are threats to the community. The resulting correlation between anti-LGBTQ+ policy and an increased number of hate crimes against queer and trans people cannot be ignored.

This is not the first time travel warnings have been leveled against US destinations in recent months due to concerns like these. Three travel warnings have been issued against Florida, from the advocacy organizations Equality Florida, the NAACP, and the League of United Latin American Citizens. While Florida has made the most headlines as an inhospitable environment for many travelers (and residents), it is not the only state where those threats are high at the moment.