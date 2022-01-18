Book a Trip on This Glass-Domed Train Through the Canadian Rockies & Get a Massive Upgrade

If visiting the Canadian Rockies has been on your bucket list, now's your chance to do it in style. The Rocky Mountaineer sightseeing train is hooking travelers up in 2022 by offering free upgrades to folks who book right away.

If you book a trip on the train between now and January 31, you'll get a free upgrade from SilverLeaf Service to GoldLeaf Service, which would usually cost an extra $620 per ticket.

Both seat classes guarantee guests solid views, cozy accommodations, and good food, but GoldLeaf Service gets passengers extra perks.

For example, GoldLeaf passengers get to spend their days on the Rocky Mountaineer in a bi-level train car with a glass- dome roof. On the upper level, passengers can relax and take in the panoramic views as staff moves about the cabin serving drinks and snacks. Below, they'll enjoy three-course plated meals in the dining area.

GoldLeaf Passengers can also step out onto an outdoor viewing platform reserved just for them.

The Rocky Mountaineer operates three routes in Canada. The First Passage to the West travels through Vancouver and Banff with an overnight stay in Kamloops. The Journey Through the Clouds ventures between Vancouver and Jasper with an overnight in Kamloops. Lastly, the Rainforest to Gold Rush trip, the only three-day itinerary, goes from Vancouver to Jasper with stops in both Whistler and Quesnel.

Travelers who want to take advantage of this promotion but aren't sure they'll be able to make can rest easy: As long as you cancel within 60 days of your departure date you will get a full travel credit to use through the 2023 season.

If you're ready to book, you can do it here.