Man Builds World's Largest Snow Maze Using 300 Truck-Loads of Snow

The world is dotted with mind-blowing structures built by human hands. There's China's Great Wall and Giza's Pyramids, the Taj Mahal and Colosseum, among others. And now, there's what can only be described as Canada's Glorious Snow Maze, a massive labyrinth made from giant walls of snow that's officially been recognized as the largest of its kind in the world. OK, it's not quite a wonder of the word, but it's impressive.
A man in St. Adolphe, Canada who set out to build the largest snow maze on Earth this year can rest easy now that his huge frozen structure -- constructed from 300 truck loads worth of white stuff -- has officially been recognized as such by Guinness World Records. It's honestly a marvel to look at, even if it does kind of remind us of the creepy hedge maze scene in The Shining.
Clint Masse, who runs a popular corn maze attraction in St. Adolphe decided he would mix things up this winter and try to create a similar maze out of snow. His mission wasn't to merely make just any ol' snow maze, though. He wanted his to be the biggest, so he set out to build one at least larger than the current record-setter, which was built in a nearby Canadian town in 2015 and measured 1,696 square meters. He more than accomplished that after the folks from Guinness World Records determined his to be a whopping 2,789 square meters.
"It feels good like, when people ask, we can actually say Guinness says we're the biggest. We are, in fact, the biggest," Masse told the CBC in an interview.
Villa Capri
As you can imagine, building the thing was no easy feat. It took six weeks, a team of 12, $43,000, and 300 truck-loads of manmade snow to pull it off, but the finished product is very impressive, and evidently very, very popular. Just last weekend there were roughly 1,000 paying visitors per day, and people from as far as Pennsylvania and Spain have made a point to come check it out, according to the CBC.
The maze's walls are two feet thick and nearly seven feet tall, and it takes roughly half an hour to make your way through it (unless you're truly navigationally challenged). Inside there are also statues built out of snow, as well as fire pits for people to who want to take a break and warm up.
This was the first year Masse had ever attempted to build a snow maze, following a rough corn maze season last fall, which didn't draw the typical big crowds due to bad weather. However, considering how successful the winter version has been, he intends to make an even bigger and better version next year.
So, if getting lost for fun in the frigid winter cold in Canada is your idea of a good time, you know where to go.
h/t CNN
