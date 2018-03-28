Teen Hits Jackpot With First Lottery Ticket She Ever Bought and Now She's Set for Life

Besides buying a pack of smokes or getting a tattoo, purchasing lotto tickets is one of those things you just do to celebrate turning 18. And like so many other things, the novelty of it all wears off pretty quickly. However, one Canadian teen's decision to play the lottery the first day she legally could is one she'll remember for a lifetime, because she hit the jackpot on the first ticket she bought, and is now set for life.
To celebrate turning 18 on March 14, Quebec teen Charlie Lagarde went out and bought a bottle of sparkling wine and a $4 scratch ticket. She discovered she'd won once she got home, then had to decide how she wanted to take the winnings: in a $1 million lump sum, or in weekly $1,000 payments for life. After seeking advice from a financial advisor (how mature!), she opted for the one-grand-per-week-for-life route -- an objectively wise choice.
"It's without taxes so it's equivalent to a salary of more than $100,000 a year, so it's a great start in life for that young lady," the spokesperson for the lottery corporation, Patrice Lavoie, told the Canadian Press. A great start in life indeed. And if you consider that the average Canadian female lives to be 82, Lagarde stands to rack up over $3.3 million in winnings over her lifetime.
As for what Lagarde plans to do with the steady stream of cash, her initial plans are to put it towards school and travel. She says she wants to study photography, and dreams of one day working for National Geographic.
Then again, even if those plans fall through, she's got a fat stack of cash to fall back on.
