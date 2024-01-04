Here's What Experts Say You Need to Know if You're Canceling a Cruise

Booking hotels with free cancellation is an absolute favorite feature of mine. I have, too many times, had plans change at the last possible second, and the free cancellation option has saved me hundreds of dollars. But not all types of travel plans can be canceled so easily. Cruises are especially different.

The time to cancel, modify, or otherwise change your cruise itinerary is before the day the final payment is due. As The Street details, it is very hard, and often even impossible, to make any changes or cancellations to your booking after that final payment has been made. The closer to the date of departure you are, the less likely you'll receive any compensation from the cruise company if you need to cancel for any reason.

This goes for most cruise lines, and especially Carnival Cruise Line. John Heald, Carnival's senior cruise director and brand ambassador, shared a viral post on Facebook this week identifying fielding cancellation requests that come too late as the worst part of his job.

"One of the saddest, most gut wrenching parts of my job is when people write that they have been ill, lost a loved one or been involved in an emergency situation at home," Heald writes. "They have therefore had to cancel their cruise. They ask me, they beg me to help them reclaim their money because, well, they didn't have insurance."